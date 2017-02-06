Midlothian police arrest three following series of thefts

Police in Midlothian have arrested a man and two youths in connection with dishonesty offences.

Local officers charged an 18 year-old man on Friday 3rd February in connection with seven offences including intent to steal.

These offences took place between February 2nd and February 3rd in the Gorebridge, Mayfield and Easthouses areas.

The 18-year-old is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 6th February.

The 14 and 15 -year-old males were also charged with seven offences and will be reported to the Children’s Reporter.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station said: “Crimes of this nature remain a priority for officers in Midlothian and local communities can be reassured that we will do everything possible to trace those involved.

“Thieves are opportunistic by nature by ensuring windows and doors are properly secured before you leave the property or at night can help safeguard your home, outbuildings and business premises.