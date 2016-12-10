Midlothian police launch appeal following break in

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a housebreaking in Roslin.

The incident happened sometime between 8pm on Friday, December 2nd, and 10am on Saturday, December 3rd, at an address in Moat View.

The thief or thieves broke into the property, which was unoccupied at the time, and made off with a large quantity of jewellery and Christmas presents.

Officers from the Community Investigation Unit are carrying out various lines of inquiry and are today asking anyone with information to come forward.

Constable Gordon Martin who is based in Musselburgh said: “As part of our inquiries I’m eager to hear from anyone with information that can help us recover the stolen items and arrest those responsible.

“Unfortunately, a number of Christmas presents were stolen in this break-in and the homeowners have, understandably, been left extremely upset.

“Housebreakers are opportunistic by nature and I’d advise people to always ensure that doors and windows are properly secured when you leave home.

“When possible, use a light switch timer if you’re planning to leave the home unoccupied overnight and ensure all valuable items are hidden from view.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or alternatively an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.