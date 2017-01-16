Midlothian residents warned of ‘council tax refund’ scam

Local residents in Midlothian have been told to be aware of a fradulant scam group targeting the area.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

A local recently received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the council’s revenues section informing her that she was due a refund of up to £7000 for overpaid Council Tax.

She was then asked to provide her bank account details so she could receive the refund. Fortunately the householder who was aware that council offices were closed for the festive break became suspicious.

When questioned the caller became evasive and hung up.

Cllr Jim Bryant Cabinet Member for Communities and Economy said: “Trading Standards are warning the public to be very careful. In the event a rebate is due, Midlothian Council would always write by mail and never contact anyone direct by phone. If you do receive such a call, our advice is simple, just hang up.”

The phone number given by the scammers usually starts with 0203. Anyone receiving similar calls should report this either directly to Trading Standards on 0131 271 3549 or Police Scotland on 101.