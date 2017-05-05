Midlothian: SNP lose seats as Conservatives gain

The Conservatives gained five seats, mainly at the expense of the SNP in the Council Election in Midlothian.

No independents or Scottish Greens gained a seat with only the 3 largest parties gaining seats.

Labour lost one seat to the Tories in the six wards.

Here’s the voting in full.

Ward 1 : Penicuik

Andrew Hardie- Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party

Debbi McCall- Scottish National Party

Adam Montgomery- Scottish Labour Party

Ward 2: Bonnyrigg

Dianne Alexander- Scottish National Party

Janet Lay-Douglas- Scottish Conservative & Unionist

Derek Milligan- Scottish Labour Party

Ward 3: Dalkeith

Colin John Cassidy- Scottish National Party

Stephen Curran- Scottish Labour Party

Margot Russell-Scottish Labour Party

Ward 4: Midlothian West

Russell Imrie- Scottish Labour Party

Kelly Parry- Scottish National Party

Pauline Winchester- Scottish Conservative & Unionist 1

Ward 5: Midlothian East

Kenneth James Baird- Scottish National Party

John Hackett- Scottish Labour Party

Peter Smaill- Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party

Ward 6: Midlothian South

Catherine Johnstone- Scottish National Party

Jim Muirhead- Scottish Labour Party

Kieran Munro-Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party