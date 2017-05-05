Midlothian: SNP lose seats as Conservatives gain

The Conservatives gained five seats, mainly at the expense of the SNP in the Council Election in Midlothian.
No independents or Scottish Greens gained a seat with only the 3 largest parties gaining seats.
Labour lost one seat to the Tories in the six wards.
Here’s the voting in full.
Ward 1 : Penicuik
Andrew Hardie- Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party
Debbi McCall- Scottish National Party
Adam Montgomery- Scottish Labour Party
Ward 2: Bonnyrigg
Dianne Alexander- Scottish National Party
Janet Lay-Douglas- Scottish Conservative & Unionist
Derek Milligan- Scottish Labour Party
Ward 3: Dalkeith
Colin John Cassidy- Scottish National Party
Stephen Curran- Scottish Labour Party
Margot Russell-Scottish Labour Party
Ward 4: Midlothian West
Russell Imrie- Scottish Labour Party
Kelly Parry- Scottish National Party
Pauline Winchester- Scottish Conservative & Unionist 1
Ward 5: Midlothian East
Kenneth James Baird- Scottish National Party
John Hackett- Scottish Labour Party
Peter Smaill- Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party
Ward 6: Midlothian South
Catherine Johnstone- Scottish National Party
Jim Muirhead- Scottish Labour Party
Kieran Munro-Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party