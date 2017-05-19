Midlothian woman given 5 year ban for horse neglect

A Midlothian woman who caused unnecessary suffering to her horse William has been given a £180 fine and a five year ban from owning or keeping horses following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

Louise Paton, 20, formerly of Glen View Road, Gorebridge was sentenced at Lothian and Borders Sheriff Court on Wednesday April 17.

Paton pled guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to William by failing to provide appropriate veterinary treatment.

Commenting on the investigation and court case, Scottish SPCA Inspector Tracy Dow said, “William has been caused unnecessary suffering for approximately six months due to Miss Paton failing to provide adequate veterinary care.

“Miss Paton initially failed to seek veterinary assistance and subsequently failed to follow veterinary advice that she received.

“Had she sought veterinary assistance from the outset the level of suffering would have been significantly reduced and the long term prognosis may have improved.

“Unfortunately on veterinary advice William has had to be put to sleep due to the extent of his injuries and the pain and discomfort he suffered.

“We hope Miss Paton will give serious consideration to her ability to care for horses again once her ban is over.”