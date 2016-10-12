Minibus stolen from children’s playgroup in West Lothian

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses after a minibus belonging to a children’s playgroup was stolen in Livingston.

The white Ford Transit, which has the registration SL62FJU, was stolen sometime between noon on Friday, October 7th, and 9am on Tuesday, October 11th, in Kirkton North Road within the Livingston Village.

The vehicle is quite distinct with ‘First Steps’ written on the sides along with multicoloured footprints. Anyone who has seen this van or has information on its whereabouts is asked to come forward.

Constable Julias Nyamakanga of the Community Investigation Unit based in Bathgate said: “I encourage anyone who has seen this vehicle or who noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area of the Livingston Village between midday on Friday, October 7th, and 9am on Tuesday, October 11th, to contact police as soon as possible.

“This crime has had a devastating impact on the nursery and its owners and we are keen to trace the vehcile as well as arrest those who were reponsible for its theft.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.