Minute silence for Shaun Woodburn to be held at Junior games

The Scottish Junior Football Association has announced that there will be a minutes silence before all junior football games in the East Region as a mark of respect to Shaun Woodburn.

Shaun Woodburn, a former Bonnyrigg Rose player, died after he sustained serious injuries following a disturbance in Great Junction Street at around 2am on Sunday, January 1.

A statement from the Scottish Junior Football Association read: “As a mark of respect for players Shaun Woodburn of Bonnyrigg Rose & Lee Bertie of Broughty Athletic who both tragically passed away this week, there will be a minutes silence observed prior to kick off at all the East Region Fixtures this Saturday.

“Our condolences and thoughts are with the families at this sad time.”