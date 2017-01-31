Missing 14-year-old ‘could have travelled to Edinburgh’

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenage girl who has gone missing from Waltham Cross and who police believe could have travelled to Edinburgh.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Jodie Keys, aged 14, was last seen at her home in Waltham Cross on Thursday, January 26.

​She is described as white, of stocky build, around 5ft 10in tall with long blonde hair often worn in plaits.

​She was last seen wearing black leggings, Adidas or Nike branded black trainers, a green V-neck lace-up jumper and a black padded short jacket.

​Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Jodie’s welfare.

​She is believed to have travelled to Scotland via train and could be in either the Edinburgh or Aberdeen area.

Anyone who has seen Jodie or who knows where she is should call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101 immediately.