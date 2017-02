Police have confirmed that a teenage girl who went missing from Waltham Cross has been found safe and well.

Jodie Keys, aged 14, was last seen at her home in Waltham Cross on Thursday, January 26 but has been found safe and well in Aberdeen.

Officers from both Hertfordshire Constabulary and North East Division thank the public and media for all assistance.