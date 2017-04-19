Missing Durham woman Catherine Garsed ‘may be in Edinburgh’

Police in Durham have appealed for information over a missing woman thought to have travelled to Edinburgh.

Catherine Garse, 29, was staying with friends in the Gilesgate area of Durham over the weekend.

Catherine was last seen on Montgomery Road in Gilesgate at 4pm on Tuesday April 18.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Catherine, who is originally from the London area.

Officers believe that she may have travelled to Edinburgh, as there was activity on her bank card in the area.

Although Catherine has no family in Edinburgh, she is known to have visited the city on holiday in the past.

Police Scotland are working alongside colleagues from Northumbria and Durham in the search for Catherine.

Catherine is described as 5ft 4in tall, of large build, with long brown hair and is believed to be wearing a dark blue ‘Oxford University’ hoody, leggings and grey trainers.

Pc Andy Gibson, of Durham City Police, said: “We are extremely concerned for Catherine’s welfare, although she is familiar with the Durham City area, we need to locate her as soon as possible.

“Anyone who thinks they might have seen Catherine should call us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101.