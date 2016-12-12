Missing Edinburgh pair ‘believed to be in London’

Police are appealing for information regarding two missing persons who have not been seen since December 7th.

The pair were reported missing in the Southside of the city with police believing that they may have travelled to London.

Aiden Maxwell (25) and Mhairi Salucci (19) were last seen in the Tipperlin Road area at around 7.45 p.m. on Wednesday 7th December.

Since this time, neither has returned home, nor have they been in contact with family or friends.

Police inquiries have established that the pair have travelled together to London and may be within the Sloane Square area. However, their exact whereabouts are yet to be confirmed.

Officers in Edinburgh are liasing with colleagues at the Met Police to locate Aiden and Mhairi and members of the public from both London and Edinburgh who believe they may have information that can assist with this investigation, are asked to come forward.

Aiden is described as white, 6ft 1inch tall with short red hair, red stubble, blue eyes and black-rimmed glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, dark hodded gilet, blue long-sleeved top, grey jogging bottoms and black shoes.

Mhairi is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall with shoulder-length hair that is dyed red. She was last seen wearing a white or cream jacket, dark blue jeans and pink and black trainers.