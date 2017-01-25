Missing elderly man William Scott found safe and well

Police Scotland have confirmed that William Scott, reported missing in Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

William Scott was seen leaving his home in Elliot Road at around 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday 25th January and police were notified after hefailed to return to the address.

The 88-year-old was traced safe and well in the Musselburgh area at around 5.45pm.

Officers thanked the media and members of the public who assisted with the appeal.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland