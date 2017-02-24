Missing man Alan Ward found ‘safe and well’

Missing man Alan Ward has been found safe and well in Edinburgh.
Police had mounted a search for Mr Ward after he was reported missing.
He was previously seen in the Capital’s Little France area at around 12.15pm on Thursday, February 23.
