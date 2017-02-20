Missing man, Allan Wright found ‘safe and well’

Police in West Lothian can confirm that 42-year-old Allan Wright, who was reported missing from the Howden South Road area on Thursday, February 16, has been traced safe and well.

He was found around 9pm on Saturday, February 18, in the Livingston area.

Officers would like to thank those members of the public and media who participated in the search.