Missing man who could have travelled to Edinburgh, found safe

Police have confirmed that they have found Paul Ellis safe and well after reporting that he could have travelled to the Capital.

53 year-old Paul Ellis was last seen at his home in Shawlands on Saturday 18 February 2017,

Paul was traced on Monday February 20, in Glasgow city centre and is safe and well.

Media are thanked for their assistance.