Missing stag do reveller Adam Smith found safe in Edinburgh

A reveller who vanished from a stag party in the Capital has been found safe more than 72 hours later.

Adam Smith’s disappearance in the early hours of Saturday morning sparked a police appeal and social media pleas from friends.

The 37-year-old’s relieved sister Carla Dunbar broke the news her brother had been found yesterday - later confirmed by police.

“We have just heard that Adam has been found and is safe. No other details as yet,” said Ms Dunbar.

Mr Smith, from Witham in Essex, was partying in the city over the weekend ahead of a friend’s wedding.

He was last seen in the Three Sisters, Cowgate, at 12.45am on Saturday - a bar popular with stag and hen dos.

His friends raised the alarm after he failed to return to their hotel in Gilmore Place later that morning.

The rest of the group returned to Essex without him and the police appealed for the public’s help in tracing Mr Smith.

Frantic friends also launched a social media campaign in a bid to find him. Daren White posted a photo of Mr Smith from Friday night on Facebook and asked others to share.

“Thanks to everyone who shared. Adam has been found and he’s ok,” Mr White posted yesterday. “Feeling relieved,” he added.

News of Mr Smith’s imminent reunion with friends and family was warmly received on social media.

“Hope all is well. Fantastic news he has been found - family must be feeling thankful,” posted Trudi Taylor.

Police confirmed Mr Smith was traced safely in the city centre at about 2.15pm yesterday.

No details of where he spent the preceding three-and-a-half days were released.

“Officers would like to extend their sincere thanks to the public and media who supported our earlier appeal for information,” said a police spokeswoman.