Missing West Lothian man ‘found safe and well’

A man reported missing from the Deans area of Livingston has been ‘found safe and well’, police have confirmed.

Alan Pollock, aged 66, had been reported missing from his home address in Netherwood Park, Deans, around 1.30pm on Tuesday, December 27.

Police are appealing for information.

He then travelled to East Lothian and was subsequently spotted on CCTV around 3.30pm in Westgate, North Berwick.

Officers had renewed their appeal for information today after having significant concerns for Alan’s welfare.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY