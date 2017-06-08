Month’s worth of rain falls in just 2 days

June has arrived and Summer is here.

Well, that’s what they’ve been saying elsewhere. But it cannot be said for the Capital.

A month's worth of rain fell in just two days. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

The Met Office has confirmed that more rain fell in Edinburgh in the last two days than the average for the whole June.

Over the course of June 5/7 85mm fell in the Royal Botanic Garden compared to just 61mm.

The severe level of rain fall caused the trams to reduce their service as well as significant flooding on the roads and rails.

As a result, commuters faced countless problems across the country, with tram services in Edinburgh being severely reduced and some routes even being cancelled altogether.

A spokeswoman for the Met Office said: “Edinburgh saw 85mm of rain in the 48 hours between 9am on June 5 and 8am on June 7.

“The monthly average for June for that weather station is 61mm.”