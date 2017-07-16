Death of man found in Morningside woods ‘unexplained’ say police

Police say the death of a man who was found in a wooded area in Morningside is not suspicious.

The body was found off Morningside Terrace near the Royal Edinburgh hospital at 2.20pm on Friday.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that following the discovery of the body of a man near a wooded area on Morningside Crescent on Friday, July 14 a post mortem has been carried out and officers await the result of other forensic tests.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained however it is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to formally identify the man and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”