Edinburgh Rugby’s green light for Myreside stands

EDINBURGH Rugby have been given permission to erect temporary stands at their new home.

Plans for 6000-capacity stands at George Watson’s College’s Myreside ground had been controversial.

Campaigners and local residents raised concerns over possible parking problems, traffic congestion and noise.

But the city council yesterday granted planning permission.

Jonny Petrie, managing director of Edinburgh Rugby, said: “We are delighted with the outcome, and welcome the support of the council.

“Edinburgh truly is one of Europe’s great rugby cities and this decision kicks off a very important time for Edinburgh Rugby and its partnership with George Watson’s College, who we would like to thank for their ongoing support.”

“We have been very proactive in our community engagement and as agreed at today’s hearing will continue to communicate with local residents and other key organisations and groups.”