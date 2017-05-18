‘Most luxurious ship ever built’ to visit Edinburgh

The ship, which is 51,909 square feet and boasts more than 552 crew members will dock at Newhaven.
Offering pools, spas, a running track, shuffleboard, putting greens, golf nets, bocce court, paddle tennis and a jogging track, the ship is the ultimate lavish holiday.
A casiono, theatre and numerous speciality bars and resturants also feature on board.
As well as dining in the number of bars and dining facilities, there is also a in-suite dining facility open 24 hours a day.
There are 158 crystal chandeliers as well as luxury living quarters.
At 55,254 gross-registered tons and carrying a maximum 750 guests, the all-suite, all-balcony ship boasts one of the highest space ratios to guest ratios.
Seven Seas Explorer will spend its inaugural season in Europe before heading to Miami for a series of Caribbean voyages.