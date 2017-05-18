‘Most luxurious ship ever built’ to visit Edinburgh

A ship deemed ‘the most luxurious ship’ in the world is to visit Edinburgh next month.

The gem of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the Seven Seas Explorer will visit the Capital on June 6.

The interior of the ship.

Dubbed ‘the most luxurious ship ever built’ launched in July 2016 and will visit British waters for the first time before going on to cruise the Baltics, Northern Europe and the Med over the summer.