Motorcyclist killed in road traffic accident named

A motorcyclist who died in a road traffic collision on a busy Edinburgh road has been named as Duncan MacIver.

The 52 year-old was riding his Suzuki motorcycle from Westfield Road onto the West Approach Road at 5.20pm on Friday evening, when a collision occurred between his vehicle and a pedal cycle at the junction with Roseburn Street.

Mr MacIver and his pillion passenger - who was left uninjured - fell to the ground

Mr MacIver died a short time later in hospital.

The pedal cyclist also fell from his bike and initially remained at the scene but left before police arrived. At this stage is it unknown whether he was injured in the collision.

He is described as a white man aged around 50-years-old wearing dark clothing, riding a dark coloured bicycle.

Officers remain keen to speak to the cyclist who is urged to contact police immediately to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Sergeant Ross Drummond from the Road Policing Unit said: “It is possible that the pedal cyclist did not realise the seriousness of the collision when he left the scene and I ask that he now comes forward to assist us in establishing the full circumstances of the incident

“In addition, anyone with any further information is also asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

