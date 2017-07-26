Motorcyclist seriously injured in Seafield crash

A female motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Seafield yesterday.

The 45-year-old’s motorbike was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Polo around 2pm on Seafield Road.

She sustained a potentially serious leg injury and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Seafield Road was closed for an hour on Tuesday afternoon while emergency services attended the scene.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision to contact road policing officers on 101 quoting incident number 1870 of July 25.