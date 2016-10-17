Motorist killed in car crash near Bathgate

A man has died following a car crash near Bathgate.

The incident took place at the Boghead Roundabout last night when an Audi A4 collided with a Ford Fiesta.

Police have confirmed a 69 year-old man died at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in West Lothian are investigating following a fatal road traffic collision on the A801 near Bathgate.

“The incident happened around 5pm on Sunday, October 16, at the Boghead Roundabout when an Audi A4 collided with a Ford Fiesta.

“The 69-year-old male driver of the Audi A4 sustained fatal injuries and sadly passed away at the scene. The man and woman within the Ford Fiesta were treated for minor injuries.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

