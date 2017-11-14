Muggles can buy Harry Potter advent calendar for £12

Have your say

FANS OF Harry Potter can celebrate the festive season with a themed advent calendar.

The £12 calendar is full of socks - perfect for the house elf in your life!

The novelty socks feature wizards and witches from the book and film series, as well as other designs.

One has a cartoon version of Harry Potter.

Another is branded with ‘muggle’.

One pair has ‘Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’ written on them.

The 12 pairs of socks calendar can be purchased from Target.com

Meanwhile, Primark has launched a Harry Potter Christmas range with glittering baubles and bunting.