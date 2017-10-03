Multi-agency counter-terrorism exercise to begin in Edinburgh

A major counter-terrorism exercise will begin today near Edinburgh as part of an emergency service exercise.

Members of the public have been told to expect an increase in emergency services activity in certain areas around Edinburgh, the Lothians, the East of Scotland.

The exercise will allow the emergency services, Governments and other agencies to practice and plan for terrorist incidents.

The exercise, which is not taking place in response to any specific threat, is the result of over a year of preparation and is part of a series of ongoing exercises.

No members of the general public will be involved and the exercise areas will be cordoned off and tightly controlled to minimise disruption.

Some noise may travel outside of practice areas but police are urging the public not to be alarmed.

The exercise will involve officers from Police Scotland and Northumbria Police as part of cross-border drill. Police will be taking steps to inform people in local residential and business communities what to expect.

The exercise will not affect day-to-day policing or emergency service responses, which will continue as normal throughout the exercise.

The public should continue to report any concerns they have or if they see any suspicious activity by dialling 101 or 999 in an emergency. Anonymous reports can be made to the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins from Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland and other police forces throughout Britain regularly assess and exercise their Counter Terrorism resources and capabilities to ensure we can respond appropriately to any incidents, which may arise.

“Exercise Border Reiver is the culmination of months of planning with partner agencies from across the UK and the scenario that will unfold over the three days is a realistic, challenging and complex set of circumstances that could arise during a terrorist incident.

“In addition to uniformed officers, a range of specialist Police Scotland resources will be in play for the exercise and this will result in some significant activity within the public domain. Please rest assured this all forms part of the live-play scenario and there is no risk to the public.

“The public should be reassured that we are constantly testing and exercising our plans along with our partners. Police Scotland is committed to ensuring that Scotland is capable of responding to the terror threat that faces the UK.”