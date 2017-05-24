Mum of Antoine Maury offers support to family of Corrie McKeague

THE mother of a tragic student who died after going missing has lent her support to Corrie McKeague’s mother – saying her son might have lived if people had helped.

The body of Antoine Maury was discovered in Duddingston Loch last December. The 21-year-old went missing six weeks earlier.

Now his mother, Laura Maury, from Paris, has offered her support to Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague.

Laura has criticised people who saw her son running “shirtless” the night he went missing yet did nothing.

She believes that if they had helped Antoine, or reported the matter, her son could still be alive.

Corrie, from Dunfermline, Fife, has not been seen since disappearing on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, last September and Laura says she hopes his family’s “ordeal” will end soon.

Writing on the Find Corrie Facebook group, Laura said: “My son Antoine went missing in Edinburgh exactly one month after Corrie.

“If the people who saw him running in the middle of the night shirtless would had paid more attention my boy might be still alive today.

“Before he was found my son went missing for six weeks. I do hope the ordeal that Corrie’s family is living will end sooner than later. Thinking of you.”

Corrie’s Mum, Nicola, responded: “My thoughts and prayers are with you. And I could not agree with you more.”

Fellow Facebook users were quick to offer their support in the comments section.

One wrote: “Hugs and respect for you Laura.”

Another commented: “God bless, my heart bleeds for you.”

Whilst a third added: “So sorry for your loss, God bless you and your loved ones.”

Officers are currently searching a landfill site after it was discovered one of the bins collected from the loading bay where Corrie was last seen was unusually heavy.

Waste management staff had initially said that the bin weighed 11kg however it was later revealed it actually weighed 116kg.

Antoine, 21, went missing on October 24 when he left the company of friends at Edinburgh College’s Milton Road East campus.

A man matching his description was later seen near the Duddingston Village area of Holyrood Park, heading into the park. In December, a body was recovered from Duddingston Loch in the park.

Previous searches of the area by police failed to discover the body, despite a Police Scotland Marine Unit deployed alongside specialist searchers within Holyrood Park. The Marine Unit scoured the 12ft-deep Loch for clues with no results.

Mr Maury was born and raised in Paris but moved to St Andrews to study when he was 16 before turning to a music course at Edinburgh College.