Musselburgh Racecourse given green light for race events

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has given the green light for race events to resume at Musselburgh Racecourse following a last-minute plea by bosses at the troubled course.

The Musselburgh Joint Racing Committee (MJRC) agreed to an “independent governance review” by the 5pm deadline on Thursday after weeks of crisis talks.

However the BHA retired to consider their verdict overnight, before issuing a temporary licence for racing at the historic course to continue until the end of the year this afternoon.

In a statement, the BHA said: “We have today confirmed that Musselburgh Racecourse has been issued with a temporary licence until 31 December 2017.”

“This follows agreement from the MJRC and East Lothian Council that an independent governance review should take place, with a nine-month timeline for completion and implementation of recommendations.

“Having had the opportunity to clarify some issues with the MJRC, the BHA is satisfied that its licence condition has now been met.

“As a consequence, Musselburgh’s forthcoming fixtures on 14 and 25 July can go ahead.”