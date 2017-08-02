Mystery as 4x4s found abandoned in River Almond

EMERGENCY services pulled two crashed 4x4s from the River Almond near Edinburgh Airport this morning, with a third found abandoned nearby.

Fire, police and ambulance crews attended the scene close to Turnhouse Road was reported by a rail passenger at around 7:47am.

Two 4x4 vehicles were discovered partially submerged in the river with a third, a Chrysler jeep, abandoned nearby.

It is understood that no-one was been injured as a result of the incident.

Police used water rescue vehicles and pumps to retreve the vehicles.

A police investigation into how the vehicles came to be in the River Almond is now underway.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received reports from a member of the public on a passing train that a 4×4 had been seen in the River Almond, close to Turnhouse Road.

“Crews located a 4×4 in a field which had suffered water damage.

“There is also another vehicle in the water and our crewmembers are preparing to enter the water to make sure the vehicles are empty as a precaution.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We were contacted by Scottish Fire and Rescue around 7.47am to assist with this incident.

“No casualties were reported.”