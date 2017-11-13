Nation’s happiest dog launches SSPCA Staffie Awareness Week

A DOG that was named the happiest in Scotland has been recruited to launch a rehoming programme for Staffordshire bull terriers.

The Scottish SPCA is launching its annual staffie awareness week 13-19 November to encourage people to rehome one of the many Staffordshire bull terriers in its care.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is inviting people to go along to one of their nine animal rescue and rehoming centres to meet the staffies they are currently caring for.

In 2016, more than 20% of all dogs rehomed by the charity was a staffie or staffie cross, making them the most popular dog to rehome.

Buster, the happiest dog in Scotland, was one of the many lovable staffies in the Society’s care who’s now found his #StaffieEverAfter. He was a resident at the Edinburgh and Lothians Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre for two years. In January 2017, Buster finally found his forever home with Michelle Lennox and her partner.

Michelle said, “Buster was very well behaved from the start, he was well trained by the staff at the centre. We took Buster on his first holiday to Northern Ireland; he loved the attention from strangers and won them over with the paw trick the staff at the centre had taught him.

“He can be a bit wary of some dogs, but he has made some friends in the neighbourhood – he’s a bit of a ladies man! He also loves children and his post woman Tracey is his favourite visitor.

“People say he’s lucky we found him but I think we’re the lucky ones.”

Edinburgh and Lothian Centre manager Diane Aitchison said, “When Buster was with us he won over all the staff at the centre with his boyish good looks, cheeky personality and his love of cuddles.

“He earned his title of the happiest dog in Scotland after his tail had to be amputated following repeated injuries from how hard and fast he’d wag it! That certainly hasn’t stopped his exuberant personality though.

“After two years with us here at the centre, it’s great that he has finally found his forever home where he has unlimited bum scratching and a big sofa to snuggle up on.”

Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn said, “Staffies are one of our most popular dogs and it’s clear to see why, they are friendly, loyal and affectionate dogs, they are real people dogs and thrive on human companionship.

“Staffie awareness week, which runs from 13 – 19 November, is a fantastic opportunity for us to highlight just how great staffies are as pets.

“Anyone thinking of rehoming a staffie should head along to one of our nine rescue and rehoming centres where our super staffies are waiting patiently for their new home.”

Those who have already rehomed a staffie from the charity can share their story using #StaffieEverAfter on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Those interested in giving a staffie a new home can visit the Scottish SPCA website at www.scottishspca.org or call their local centre on 03000 999 999.