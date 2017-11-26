Nearly 1000 people sign petition to save Curry Community High School

A petition calling for Currie Community High School to remain open has been signed by nearly 1000 people just days after plans were unveiled for a potential merger.

On Friday, the council revealed the high school could close in August 2022 if proposed merger with Wester Hailes Education Centre (WHEC) went ahead.

The plans would see the two schools combine to form a new South West Edinburgh High School with a capacity for around 1200 pupils.

Council officials say both schools would need replacing in coming years and that merging them into a bigger school would provide better education opportunities for pupils.

They are also planning to build a second new high school in west Edinburgh, a new Maybury Primary School and to refurbish and expand Balerno High.

Under the plans, WHEC and Currie would both shut on completion of the new South West Edinburgh High School. All pupils from both would then transfer over to the new school.

A petition - Keep Currie Community High School Open - has now been signed by more than 900 people.

It reads: “Currie is one of the top nationwide schools and there is no way to tell how this change will affect those statistics.

“If these proposals come to fruition it will completely disturb the local community as many sports clubs and social groups are hosted in the buildings.

“Not only that but the council would be affecting Woodlands School as it was built so it could share Currie High’s resources.”

The petition goes on to say that, if a new school is required, it should be built “on the site where the school playing fields currently are”.

It adds: “This would mean that the council could save the money and that for the majority of pupils going to the new South West High could transition smoothly without much disruption and that Balerno High would no longer need an extension.”

The council has insisted that no decision has yet been made and that it wants to hear the views of all those affected by the proposed changes.

Education convener Ian Perry said: “We need to ensure we can provide places for these additional children and that is why we are reviewing the school provision across the city.

“This strategic approach means Edinburgh will be well-placed to meet the future challenges our schools face.

“We have to get this right to ensure what we do now will serve our school communities for the next 30 to 40 years as these additional children come through our education system.

“It’s not about looking at just the next few years but planning ahead for future generations.”