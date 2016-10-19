Nearly half of Britons fail to identify Forth Bridge

Scotland’s iconic Forth Bridge is having an identity crisis, after it was revealed that nearly half of Britons couldn’t identify it from a picture.

In a UK-wide poll of more than 2,000 people, only 54% recognised the distinctive Forth Bridge.

One in seven (14%) thought it was either the Severn Bridge or the Tyne Bridge.

More than nine out of ten Scots (92%), on the other hand, correctly identified the 126-year-old cantilever rail bridge, which spans the Firth of Forth.

People were shown images of a range of engineering icons and landmarks as part of research commissioned by York’s National Railway Museum.

The survey was conducted ahead of ‘Future Engineers’, a week-long series of activities and events at the National Railway Museum to highlight the role played by engineers in our lives, and to encourage more young people to consider careers in engineering.

Tobias Lumb, Head of Public Programmes at the National Railway Museum, said: “For centuries Britain has produced pioneering engineers that have revolutionised transport and other parts of our industrial heritage, so it’s a shame their achievements don’t appear to live in the public consciousness as much as they should.

“Britain needs to find an extra 90,000 engineers a year for at least the next five years, which means it’s important we get young people excited about engineering and the career opportunities available.

“’Future Engineers’ is a week-long event and fun family experience which aims to give kids, and their parents, a better understanding of what engineering is all about, through interactive games and fun workshops.”

The ‘Future Engineers’ event takes place at the National Railway Museum in York from 22 to 30 October. Admission is free.

The survey was conducted by Atomik Research between 8 and 12 October on behalf of the National Railway Museum.