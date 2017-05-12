New Avengers film premiere ‘could be held’ in Edinburgh

ONE of the directors behind the hotly-anticipated new Avengers movie has hinted that an Edinburgh world premiere could be on the cards.

Anthony Russo - one half of brother double act directing the new Avengers Infinity War film - has indicated he would love to return to Edinburgh.

Trucks, cranes, lights and police boxes on the Royal Mile for filming of the new Avengers film. Picture: Greg Macvean

Scenes for the latest installment of the Marvel francise were shot on locations in the Capital, including the Royal Mile and Waverley Station.

As filming in the city comes to a close, Anthony said he would like to hold a special screening in the city when the film is released next year.

The film, directed by Anthony and his brother Joe, is a follow-up to Avengers Assemble and Avengers Age of Ultron, released in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

The brother’s last directorial outing, Captain America: Civil War, which made over a $1 billion (£760m) at the box office.

Sets on Cockburn Street for the new Avengers film. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

In an interview with the Daily Record, Anthony said: “We haven’t got to the point where we can have specific plans about this yet, but I am definitely hoping that we do a very special premiere in Edinburgh.

“I can’t promise that – we have to work through it with Marvel and Disney – but that is an experience we would love to have.

“We have enjoyed it a great deal. I have never had the chance to spend this much time in Scotland before. It’s a beautiful country and this has been an amazing experience.

“Edinburgh is one of the most beautiful cities I have ever visited – it’s very intoxicating for me.”

Avengers Infinity War is set for release on April 25 2018.