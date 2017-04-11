New Boroughmuir High School delayed for 6th time

The completion date for the new Boroughmuir High School has been delayed for the sixth time, it has emerged.

Boroughmuir High School development at Fountainbridge has had a host of delays. Picture; Greg Macvean

The new school was set for a June 16 handover but is now not expected to be opened until January next year - some 17 months after the original date of August 2016.

It comes after Boroughmuir High School’s contractors, O’Hare & McGovern, informed the city council they would be unable to achieve the handover date of June 16, and proposed a new date of August 11.

Contractors O’Hare & McGovern said they considered the school could still be occupied for the start of the new school year.

The new Boroughmuir High School building under construction at Fountainbridge - December 2015

However the city council said given that the new school year on August 17 is only six days later that it was in the school community’s best interests not to rush the completion by targeting a date so close to the new school year.

A council spokesman said the health and safety of pupils and staff was their “highest priority” and that following a review of progress on site and the new works programme that has been put forward by the contractor the opening will be postponed to January 2018.

They added that by postponing the opening until after the Christmas holidays, sufficient time could be taken to get the new school ready and ensure a smooth transition from the old to new building.

It is hoped this would also allow some time before the move for orientation visits to take place.

Education convener Cllr Cammy Day said: “I am extremely frustrated that once again we have been badly let down by our contractors.

“This new delay will be deeply disappointing for staff, pupils and parents alike.

“While this is not a situation any of us would choose to be in we must ensure we put the children’s interests first and foremost.”

Councillor Cathy Fullerton, education vice convener, added: “The council undertook an independent review of the contractors’ programme prior to the announcement of this most recent delay.

“In the circumstances I believe postponing the opening until January is the right thing to do.

“We will continue to monitor the works on site extremely closely and ensure everyone with an interest in the school is kept up to date.”

A spokesman for O’Hare and McGovern said: “The delay in completing the contract is a source of disappointment.

“We are working closely with the council, and once the work is finished in August, Boroughmuir High School will be a fantastic, state-of-the-art education facility of which the staff, pupils, parents, and indeed Edinburgh, can be extremely proud.”