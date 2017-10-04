New Brazilian grill to open on George Street

A new grill house is to open on George Street, offering rodizio, a unique Brazilian way of serving a variety of grilled meats carved at the table

Independent restaurant operators City District Group, are set to open a fourth outlet in the Scottish capital in early 2018 with a fifth coming to Glasgow later.

A £2m refurbishment of a 7000 sq ft site on Edinburgh’s prestigious George Street will offer 175 covers including a bar area of 40 covers, plus a private dining room for 8 guests.

Fazenda’s Sales and Marketing Director, Tomas Maunier, commented: “Edinburgh is a vibrant city, with a great personality and an amazing food scene. We want to share a unique and authentic dining experience, similar to the best restaurants in São Paulo or Rio, that will transport our guests to South America.

“With Scotland being world-renowned for its beef, we thought it was time for us to bring our way of cooking and serving meats to the people of Edinburgh.”

As well as offering a unique selection and varieties of meats and wine, diners will get be offered a new cooking and dining experience.

Francisco Martinez, Executive Head Chef for the group, commented: “The high quality of our produce is essential in delivering the authentic gaúcho experience. We carefully select our meats, just as we would if we were cooking for our friends back in Brazil, and limit the seasoning to the minimum so the natural flavours and textures of these great cuts shine through. The beauty of the experience is that you don’t get stuck with one cut, you go through a culinary voyage that allows you to enjoy a rainbow of flavours.”