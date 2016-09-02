New Craft Beer Festival scheduled for Edinburgh

Beer-loving friends Richard Servranckx and Dan Quille, from Leith in Edinburgh, plan to share their passion for quality brews and revolutionise the Scottish beer scene with a new ‘Craft Beer Revolution Festival’ to be held in the Capital in November this year.

The three-day festival will be held at Assembly Roxy in Edinburgh (24-26th November) and showcase craft beers from 13 of the best breweries from Scotland, the UK and Europe including Edinburgh based breweries Pilot and Top Out, Glasgow based Up Front, Panda Frog Project from Newcastle, London based Howling Hops and Parisis from Paris and a host of different beverages.

Over 60 beers will be on offer in the Beer Hall, from pale ales to hoppy 10% brews, appealing to both beer connoisseurs and novices who can try new flavours, meet the brewers and discover a new favourite beer. A Craft Beer Revolution beer will also be available - a slightly spicy double red rye IPA – brewed in collaboration with Edinburgh based microbrewery Ushers, and festivalgoers can vote for their favourite beer to win the ‘Craft Beer Revolution Beer of the Year’ award.

Speaking on the festival, Dan Quille said: ‘I recently visited America and was blown away by how popular craft beer was there. Here is Edinburgh it’s still the norm to go into a bar and order a pint of one of the big brands, so we decided to put our love of micro-brewed beer to good use and organise a festival that will introduce people to the amazing range of craft beers that are produced here on our doorstep and support the craft beer industry.’