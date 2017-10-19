New Edinburgh endurance run to pit athletes against devil’s beard and big squeeze

ADRENALINE junkies will have the chance to test their mettle when a renowned endurance race comes to the Capital next year.

Tough Mudder, known for organising testing endurance challenges, is bringing a shorter version of its popular event to Edinburgh.

The Tough Mudder 5km dash will be held at Holyrood Park next summer – with runners taking on the course which will be littered with obstacles, some of which have been specially designed for the new event. Runners will have to work together to form a human pyramid as well as tackle the “devil’s beard” and “big squeeze” while they complete the Holyrood Park course.

The Tough Mudder 5K will also be held in London and Manchester next year, with the Edinburgh challenge taking place on Saturday, August 25. Thousands of places are available for the event.

Will Dean, CEO and co-founder of Tough Mudder Inc, said: “With Tough Mudder 5K, we can now welcome even more Mudders into the tribe – from people who have never tried a Tough Mudder event before and want a flavour of our infamous camaraderie to well-seasoned Mudders who would like to try new obstacles and bring friends in tow.

“We’re excited to bring epic new obstacles to the heart of the city and look forward to welcoming you to the new events.”

Organisers are hoping to inject more fun into weekend running through the team-orientated, non-competitive event format and central locations. Obstacle course runners and weekend warriors can enjoy the fun with their friends.

Spectator entry to the event will be free of charge and will include access to the Mudder Village and bar, which will feature craft beers, street food and live music.

Places at the Edinburgh event are now on sale and the entry price will include a finisher pint, a 5K headband, a 5K performance finisher T-shirt and event photography.

Tough Mudder was established seven years ago. With more than three million participants, the company hosts more than 130 non-competitive events including the Mini Mudder and the Tough Mudder Full Marathon – as well as the competitive Tougher Mudder and World’s Toughest Mudder.

The events take place every year in 11 countries including China, New Zealand and Dubai.

Organisers will also be bringing a Tough Mudder 5K – Up Late event to London next August which they hope to bring to Edinburgh in the future – creating a “festive atmosphere”.

