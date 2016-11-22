New Institute of Directors Edinburgh chair appointed

A new Edinburgh chair of the Institute of Directors has been appointed with Julie Ashworth, an experienced executive director and chair of rapidly growing retail technology start-up Clear Returns, taking up the role of chair of IoD Scotland’s Edinburgh branch.

Julie has previously held retail director positions and executive advisory roles at retail giants such as The Spirit Group, IBM and Marks and Spencer plc with extensive international experience in multi-channel retail with particular expertise in strategy, governance, operations and leader developments to her new chair role and succeeds former branch chairs Alan Thornburrow and George Hall.

Julie has been appointed and can offer board level advisory services to both FTSE companies and charitable organisations. She notes the founding of internationally successful organisational development consultancy Broadreach as one of her key achievements.

Commenting on her new role, Julie said: “In the current climate of change and economic uncertainty, the IoD has never been more relevant to Edinburgh businesses as a place to connect with other directors from across the capital, Scotland, the UK and globally. I am really looking forward to the role continuing the excellent work undertaken by Alan Thornburrow and George Hall.”

She added: “Our fantastic new premises in Charlotte Square provide a destination for all Directors both established and new as well as aspiring directors. It is a great place to make contact, network and liaise with other influential leaders, and we will continue to deliver a varied calendar of activities and events and give members a local policy influence in Edinburgh.”

David Watt, executive director of the IoD in Scotland, said: “We welcome Julie on board and look forward to working with her to grow the IoD’s 650 strong membership in Edinburgh.”