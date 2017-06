An Italian restaurant chain has become the latest to announce it’s moving into the revamped St Andrew Square.

Vapiano – which offers fresh home-made pasta, pizza and salads – has signed a 25-year lease with the Standard Life Investments Pooled Property Pension Fund, which owns the building on South St David Street.

Diners order food directly from chefs and can see their food being cooked.

The chain’s first Scottish restaurant will open in October.