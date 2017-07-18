New nightbus will link Edinburgh to West Lothian

A new night bus will link Edinburgh with West Lothian.

Local bus operator, First West Lothian, has announced plans to launch two new weekend night services.

Services N1 and N2 will operate on Friday and Saturday evenings and will be available from Friday, 28 July.

They will take passengers to destinations, including Bathgate, Livingston and Carmodean

The services were launched after customers complained about a lack of public transport between Edinburgh and West Lothian after midnight at weekends.

They have been introduced in time for this year’s Edinburgh Festival.

First West Lothian Managing Director, Paul McGowan, said: “We’ve listened to feedback from customers who helped us identify a key gap in public transport provision between the capital and West Lothian overnight at weekends.

“We’re very pleased to be launching these services and to be offering customers a cheaper late night travel solution. We’ll be operating some of our newest vehicles on these services, providing customers with a high quality travel experience after a night out enjoying Edinburgh’s many attractions.”