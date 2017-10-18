Hard Rock Cafe to offer quiet autism friendly hour

A RESTAURANT will offer a quieter autism-friendly hour this weekend.

Following on from its first ’quiet hour’ in June, the Hard Rock Cafe has joined forces once again wit the Tailor Ed Foundation for the second event on Sunday.

The George Street cafe will be closed to the general public from 11am until 12pm on Sunday in order for families who need a quieter experience to have the chance to book a table.

Dr Ruth Philip, project manager for Tailor Ed, said: “Families with a child with autism, like any other family, enjoy going out for something to eat sometimes, but this seemingly simple and fun activity can present lots of extra challenges and stresses.

“The quiet hour provides families with the extra time and space they may need to enjoy eating out together. Simple but important things like not having to wait long for food and the music volume being lower can make a massive difference. Above all, having understanding staff puts families at ease.

“The families we support have welcomed the opportunity provided by Hard Rock Cafe in Edinburgh and hope other restaurants will follow their great example.”

During the quiet hour, the restaurant will operate a reduced number of television screens, lower volume for music and there will be plenty of space for children to move around and a designated area to relax.