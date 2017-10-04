Is this the office with the best view in Edinburgh?

A historic four storey building on Princes Street has been transformed into modern offices, boasting stunning castle views.

Developers of B-listed 132 Princes Street say the so-called ‘de-furbished’ office look has exposed services, brick, concrete and steel.

The building is said to be one of the few remaining original buildings on Princes Street, it was once the home of the famous Jacey cinema.

The cinema was known for its eclectic mix of independent art house cinema, continental movies as well as the odd X-rated flick.

The Jacey showed its last films, “I Am Sexy” and “Do You Want to Remain a Virgin Forever?” on May 3rd 1973.

Building wwners Hazledene House Ltd have added a feature stairwell, lift and glass box extension to the rear.

Geoff Scott, Associate Director at JLL which is marketing the property, said: “Princes Street is synonymous with retail and leisure, but it also has much to offer as an office location.

“In line with Edinburgh’s emergence as one of the fastest growing tech hubs outside of London, 132 Princes Street offers a de-furbished finish to meet modern demand for engaging, thought provoking places to work. With office supply remaining tight and demand steady, 132 provide some much needed quality accommodation in the city centre that is unique in the market.”