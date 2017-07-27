Man found guilty of Scotland Street murder

A killer who bludgeoned a man to death in a flat in Edinburgh’s New Town was facing a life sentence today.

Murderer Kieran Davies and Ashley Hawkins had arrived in the city from Wales as best of friends but before the fatal attack the victim had revealed that Davies had put a knife to his throat.

Police on the scene in December.

Davies had denied murdering Mr Hawkins but after he was found guilty of the crime told security staff to take him downstairs to the cells as a judge addressed him and accused the prosecutor of framing him.

Defence counsel Keith Stewart QC told Lord Boyd that Davies’ conduct appeared to be contemptuous of the court and the judge’s authority but he would address him further at a later sentencing hearing.

The final stage of the trial took place in the murderer’s absence as Lord Boyd told jurors: “Murder cases are always difficult. They are emotionally draining for everybody involved in it.”

Police who were called to the second floor flat at 7 Scotland Street in December last year and forced entry found Mr Hawkins, 32, of Barry, in Wales, dead with catastrophic head injuries.

Unemployed Davies, 28, was the only other occupant of the locked property and was found topless, wearing jogging bottoms and trainers extensively stained with the dead man’s blood.

A Reebok top, which Davies had earlier been seen wearing, was found in a washing machine, saturated with the victim’s blood, along with brain tissue.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that drug user Mr Hawkins had suffered at least 24 blows to the head and a metal pole and broken hammer recovered from the flat could have been used as weapons in the fatal attack.

Davies, a prisoner in Edinburgh, was found guilty of murdering Mr Hawkins on December 2 by repeatedly striking him on the head with weapons and repeatedly stamping and kicking him on the head and body.

Police were alerted to the incident in the early hours of the morning after neighbours heard banging and shouting coming from the flat. One teenager was aware of 15 to 20 bangs and screaming which had stopped by the end of the disturbance.

The witness was confident that no one left the premises from the end of the banging until the arrival of officers.

Police found the front door of the flat was locked and entry was forced and an attempt was made to resuscitate the victim who was lying face down covered with a blanket and surrounded by a pool of blood.

An armed response unit and a dog handler had been dispatched to the flat along with other uniformed officers.

Pc Ryan Murphy, 34, told the trial: “We could see the injuries were catastrophic. The firearms officers told us to stop.”

Prosecutor David Taylor told jurors: “When police came into that locked flat there were two people there _ one alive, covered in blood and one dead, violently murdered. There is no mystery in this case.”

Mr Taylor said that blood staining in the flat fitted in with the victim being pursued from the living into the hall of the flat.

He said Davies and Mr Hawkins had come to Edinburgh from Wales “as best of friends” but added there was evidence that changed and there friction between them. He said that appeared to have reached a climax in the earlier incident when Davies menaced his victim with a knife.

Davies told police that he had taken Valium and claimed that he also had a needle of heroin and ecstasy. A blood test later proved negative for ecstasy and opiate drugs but gave an indication that he had taken diazepam and cannabis.

During a hostile interview with detectives Davies claimed he was unconscious and did not know what had happened. He told police: “Ashley, I can’t even stand the guy.”

He called him “a f---ing idiot” and added: “I just really don’t like the kid.”

But Mr Taylor claimed that Davies was “an angry man looking desperately to save his skin.”

Lord Boyd said there was only sentence he can impose for a murder conviction but would he would have to fix a minimum period that Davies must serve in prison before he can be considered for parole.

The judge deferred sentence on Davies, who was previously jailed for an assault occasioning actual bodily harm, for a background report until next month.

Mr Stewart told the court that previously consideration had been given to Davies’ fitness to stand trial and a psychiatrist who had seen him reported that he suffered from a delusional disorder.