Scotland Street murder: victim had ‘significant injuries’

DETECTIVES are piecing together the final movements of a man found dead in a New Town flat as a murder investigation continues.

The victim, in his mid-20s, was said to have suffered “significant injuries” when he was found by officers who broke into the Scotland Street property early yesterday

Police on the scene in Scotland Street. Pictures: Neil Hanna

morning.

Another young man found in the flat is being treated as a “significant witness” and is helping police with inquiries.

Residents of the street, one of the city’s most expensive, reacted with horror at news of the discovery.

The men were not thought to be residents of the flat but, according to detectives, had been “frequenting the property for some time”.

DCI Keith Hardie held a press conference outside the crime scene.

Two cars – a Nissan Micra and a Vauxhall Astra – parked in the street were taped off by police outside the property. The Nissan, which neighbours said was regularly parked in the area, had a sign in the back which read: “Please can you spare some change, I’m homeless, or even something to eat. I’m really desperate, any donation would be appreciated. Thank you. God bless. Merry Xmas.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Keith Hardie said the death was being treated as “homicide” and he was now awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

“It’s difficult to say what the cause of death is but I suspect there was a weapon used.

“There was another male present in the flat. He’s being treated as a significant witness.”

A Silver Nissan wrapped in police tape opposite the scene

Officers forced entry to number 7 Scotland Street at approximately 5.30am on Friday morning after receiving calls from several neighbours about a serious disturbance. The vehicles in the street were taped off later in the morning.

DCI Hardie added: “We’re seizing these cars, we believe they are potentially linked to the flat and we will potentially examine them forensically.”

Scotland Street resident Harris Baird, 19, said he had seen two people sitting in the black Astra at 8am.

He said: “I was leaving to go for an job interview and I saw two people sitting in the front of the car and they were having what looked like a very serious conversation with someone outside the car and now it’s taped off.”

A full major investigation team, involving up to 45 police officers and staff, is currently working on the case.

DCI Hardie said: “I’m satisfied at this time this male has sustained significant injuries and it’s very much suspicious, the circumstances in which he’s been found.

“Until we carry out a post-mortem to get a cause of death we can’t commit to this being a homicide, however we are dealing with it at that level.

“With this in mind it is imperative that we trace those involved in this incident as soon as possible. I would urge anyone who was in the Scotland Street area on the morning of Friday, December 2 to get in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.