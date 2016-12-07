New West Lothian sex abuse probe ‘relates to ex-Hibs kitman’

Police have launched an investigation into a report of historic sexual abuse which is understood to relate to former Hibs kitman Jim McCafferty.

The news comes after McCafferty, who also worked at Celtic and Falkirk, admitted sexually abusing a dozen boys over a period of two decades.

The 71-year-old told a national newspaper it was “all just a bit of fun”.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in West Lothian have received a report of non-recent sexual abuse and will commence inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this matter.”

A spokesman for Hibernian said: “Everyone at the Club was shocked to read this man’s comments about his time in football. Hibernian will assist the police with their inquiries in every way that we can, and we would urge anyone who may have any information which can assist with inquiries to contact Police Scotland on 101. We would also remind anyone who may have been a victim of abuse that a helpline has been set up, 0800 023 2642 or via email at childrenswellbeing@scottishfa.co.uk “