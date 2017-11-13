New Wilko outlet to open at Fort Kinnaird

A new branch of homeware retailer Wilko is to open its doors at Fort Kinnaird.

The new outlet will open this Wednesday at 9am and to mark the occasion a representative from Children’s Hospice Association Scotland will lead a ceremonial ribbon cutting along with Wilko Fort Kinnaird Store Manager, Charlotte Connell.

A whole host of prizes, including gift cards and top-of-the-range kitchen appliances will be dished out to the first 100 customers through the door.

Customers will also be treated to complimentary hot chocolate and an on-site speed sketcher will be present to capture the moment in unique style.

Wilko Fort Kinnaird Store Manager, Charlotte Connell said: “The team is busy preparing the final touches to the store ahead of the official opening on Wednesday 15 November.

“We are very excited to welcome the customers to come and see our wide range of products at everyday stay low prices. We know shoppers will be impressed by the quality and value we have to offer and with Christmas fast approaching now is the perfect time to come and browse our collections.

“We’ve got lots of exciting things planned for the launch day including prizes for the first 100 customers through the door, so we hope everyone can come and join us to celebrate Wilko’s new home at Fort Kinnaird, Edinburgh.”