NFL ‘could host a game at Murrayfield’

Murrayfield and Hampden Park could host an NFL game in the future according to the director of marketing for NFL UK.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown. Picture; Getty

With London hosting four more NFL games this autumn, two at Wembley and two at Twickenham, the door is open for more games to be held in the UK.

Overseas matches are scheduled until at least 2025 and the league is keen to branch out into other European cities and Murrayfield and/or Hampden could host a game.

Speaking at a promotional visit to Glasgow, Charlotte Offord, the director of marketing for NFL UK said: “It is great to see how passionate the fans are here,

“They are travelling quite long distances to come to NFL games, which is great to see.

“Hampden Park and Murrayfield are two venues that are well equipped and have the right pitch size to host an NFL game.

The Scottish Rugby Union said: “We are very open to welcoming NFL matches to BT Murrayfield. We have nothing planned, but always welcome discussions.”

“Although the focus for us right now is expanding the London games, conversations have certainly taken place and will continue to take place around whether a game is possible in Scotland in the future.”

American football is not new to Scotland and the arrival of the NFL would be greeted with enthusiasm by fans of the former Scottish Claymores, who competed in the World League of American Football until their demise in 2004.

According to the NFL there are more than 13 million fans of the NFL in the UK, with the organisation keen to branch out.