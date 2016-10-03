NFL side, Jacksonville Jaguars to come to Capital for 7s tournament

The Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise will be coming to Edinburgh for the regional heat of the inaugural ‘Jaguars Se7ens Cup’ at Edinburgh’s Peffermill Fields, Edinburgh on October 15.

The winner will attend the Jags game at Wembley next year. Picture; contributed

Edinburgh will play hosts for the Scotland Regional of the seven-on-seven mixed gender flag football tournament and the team are looking for sign-ups. The top two teams of the heat will qualify for the national final which will be held at Fulham FC’s Craven Cottage on November 5.

The winners of the national competition will receive tickets to the Jaguars next International Series game at Wembley Stadium in 2017.

The tournament can be entered by teams of 7-10 people with players aged 18 and over. Any level of American Football experience is welcome so get a team together and sign-up now at www.jags-sevens-cup.com

The entry fee of £105 (£10.50 per person in a team of 10) includes an exclusive Jaguars Se7ens Cup t-shirt especially made for competitors. Every team is guaranteed to play a minimum of four games as each regional tournament has a maximum of 16 teams.

Picture; contribtuted

The Jaguars are looking to bring the best of the NFL both on and off the field, by creating a festival atmosphere for both competitors and spectators. Free JagTag sessions will be running throughout so come along cheer on your friends and get involved.

The South East, Midlands/Wales and Manchester regionals will be held on October 8, 22 and 29 respectively. The national final is the next stop after these final rounds of heats. Referees will be provided by the British American Football Association.