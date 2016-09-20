Niddrie Mains Road and Craigmiller Castle Road remain shut

Traffic is being diverted by police after a suspected burst water pipe closed Niddrie Mains Road, with Craigmillar Castle Road also closed.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Niddrie Mains Road has been shut in both directions with the burst water pipe reported to be near Craigmillar medical centre.

A diversion is in place and it is not clear when either street will reopen.

Council bosses also confirmed Craiglockhart Primary School would be closed today due to a burst pipe - but said the two incidents were unconnected.