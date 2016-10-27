Nine great family events in the Capital this Halloween

The season of spooks and scares is almost upon us, and with so much happening in the Capital, we take a look at nine great events that you are taking place this Halloween.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The Edinburgh Dungeon's legendaryThe Green Lady. Picture; contributed

For children, there are few things more exciting than Halloween, and with a host of events throughout Edinburgh this year, there’s even more to look forward to. We take a look at some of the best events in the Capital this year to make sure that you have a memorable Halloween.

1- The Real Jekyll & Hyde at The Edinburgh Dungeon

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there is only one place to start on our list. Halloween doesn’t get much spookier than a trip to Edinburgh Dungeon. To celebrate, the dungeon are hosting an event showing the inspiration behind Robert Louis Stevenson’s famous novella Jekyll & Hyde. From crooks and ghouls to some of the darkest, most depraved characters in Scottish history, the Edinburgh Dungeon tour is not for the faint hearted this Halloween.

Admission is £1175 in advance with child tickets starting from £9.95

Pumpkin at halloween event Craigtoun park. Contributed

Tours

Oct 23 & 30 - 11am-5pm.

Oct 28 10am-7pm, Oct 29 & 31st - 10am-9pm

2- Halloween Trail at Royal Botanic Gardens

Aimed at younger children, families are encouraged to come along to find ingredients and cast spells that will help the garden’s witch feel better. Running until Halloween, a trail map can be picked up at the reception with the event costing £1 per trail.

3- Kids Halloween party at Charwoods

With so much to prepare in the build-up to Halloween and parties to attend, Halloween can be exceptionally difficult for parents. Charwoods after offering to help by hosting a Halloween spectacular. The event kicks off on Saturday 28th at 6:30pm with a disco and numerous Halloween events taking place. Tickets are priced at £15 for children, however, parents can enter for free, with adult dressing up also encouraged. Children will also receive a goodie bag.

4- Mercat Halloween Tours

With so much history in our city, Mercat walking tours offer a fine way to get in the Halloween mood and also explore Edinburgh, With ghost tours exploring cemeteries, creepy closes and haunted locations, the Halloween tours offer you the chance to explore the city on foot and learn about the dark deeds from the past. The company also offer exclusive access to the famously haunted Blair Street Underground Vaults, proving ever-popular, especially around Halloween. For more information, visit the Mercat Tours website.

5- A Spooky Time in the Museum at Museum of Childhood

This free creativity drop in session at the Museum of Childhood celebrates all the arts and crafts, with children being encouraged to make their own glow in the dark skeletons. The drop-in session, which does not require advanced booking, takes place on Saturday 29th October at 10.30am - 12.30pm or 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

6- Family Samhuinn at the Scottish Storytelling Centre

If you are fed up of the modern Halloween or simply fancy something different, then the Family Samhuinn at the Scottish Storytelling Centre is the perfect event for you. Celebrating the date in the Celtic calendar, which see’s the 31st as the time when the veil between the land of the living and the departed is thinnest. You are and your family can enjoy a day of crafting, face painting, dancing, drumming and other fun activities, plus stories from costumed storytellers. The three hour event is suitable for children of all ages and is free of charge. The event begins at midday.

7- Magical Mystical Art Craft Design Fair at Greyfriars Kirk

This free event on Satruday October 29th will provide fun for all the family and celebrate all things halloween. With a few Mystical Stalls, Special Witches Brew Cafe with Pumpkin pie and Candied Toffee Apples, the four hour event will get all your family in the Halloween mood. Admission to the event, which starts at 11, is free.

8- The Grassmarket’s Halloween Games & Activites

From noon on Saturday October 29th, children of all ages are invited to take part and have fun in the Grassmarket’s Halloween games & activities! Children will be invited to take place in traditional games like dooking for apples and lots of treats to be won.

9- Halloween at Lauriston Castle

While Edinburgh may be famous for the Castle, Halloween can be celebrated at Lauriston Castle on October 30th. The event begins at 10am with tickets priced at £6. However, booking in advance is required. Full costume and treats lie in store for those that brave a visit!